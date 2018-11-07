Qrons Inc.: Qrons Enters into Placenta Sourcing Agreement under the Declaration of Helsinki

Agreement Will Facilitate Completion of First Prototype Product

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / Qrons Inc. (OTC PINK: QRON) ("Qrons" or the "Company"), a preclinical biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on treating traumatic brain injuries ("TBIs"), announced today that it has entered into an Agreement with Meir Hospital in Israel to obtain a reliable source of human placentas. This will allow Qrons to carry out development of its proprietary epigenetic modification system to induce neuronal differentiation of mesenchymal stem cells ("MSCs"). The Agreement is in compliance with the terms specified in the Protocol and the ethical principles of the Declaration of Helsinki, that provides guidance on conducting medical research on humans.

Co-founder and Head of Product Ido Merfeld commented "The agreement will provide us on-demand human placentas for the purpose of establishing our modified MSCs lines and supply models.

"We believe that this new source of placentas will accelerate our development of manufacturing procedures concerning MSCs extraction, modification and on-site hydrogel integration."

Jonah Meer, CEO of Qrons. "Our scientists with assistance under the Dartmouth College Sponsored Project currently remain on track to produce our first prototype product in the second quarter of 2019, followed by preparatory steps for clinical trials. Our solution aims to meet the huge unmet medical need of TBI, by healing the patient and avoiding long term treatment."

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the Company is a publicly traded preclinical stage biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries. The technology could potentially treat a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's treatment integrates proprietary, engineered mesenchymal stem cells, 3D printable implant, smart materials and a novel delivery system. The Company entered into a license and research funding agreement ("License Agreement") and related service agreements with Ariel University R&D Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariel University, based in Ariel, Israel. In consideration for payments under the License Agreement, the Company received an exclusive worldwide royalty-bearing license in Ariel patents and know-how to develop and commercialize products for neuronal tissue regeneration and/or repair, resulting from Ariel's research or technology or the Company's research funding. The Company entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College funding further research with Professor Chenfeng Ke and his team at the Chemistry Department, aiming to develop innovative 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials and stem cell delivery techniques to treat TBI. The Company is negotiating, a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license with Dartmouth for Professor Ke's 3D printable materials in the field of human and animal health. Please visit http://www.qrons.com.

About Meir Hospital

Meir Medical Center opened in 1956 and is one of the leading medical centers in the Israel. The hospital, located in Kfar Saba, is part of a larger complex, Sapir Medical Center. Meir Hospital's teaching departments are affiliated with the Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, while laboratories are affiliated to Bar Ilan University. It is the base hospital for the Israeli Olympic team. Meir Medical Center specializes in the treatment of pulmonary diseases and spinal surgery and is accredited under the Joint Commission.

The Joint Commission is a United States-based nonprofit tax-exempt 501(c) organization that accredits more than 21,000 US health care organizations and programs. The international branch accredits medical services from around the world

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our future product development plans, other statements regarding future research, and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual operations, results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are the Company's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; successful development of clinical studies for any product we may develop, U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for any products developed, manufacturing of a commercially-viable version of our system and demonstration of safety and effectiveness sufficient to generate commercial orders by customers for any product we may develop. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

