Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 07 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 36,615 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.2000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.0500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.0955

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,776,406 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,776,406 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

07 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 7000 26.05 16:29:23 London Stock Exchange 5168 26.05 16:29:22 London Stock Exchange 5008 26.10 14:49:26 London Stock Exchange 6024 26.20 14:49:16 London Stock Exchange 33 26.20 14:37:20 London Stock Exchange 1590 26.15 13:31:37 London Stock Exchange 3486 26.15 13:31:37 London Stock Exchange 3165 26.05 12:43:20 London Stock Exchange 5141 26.05 10:57:25 London Stock Exchange

