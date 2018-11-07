SWORD Group: Sword Group: Signature of major contracts with the European Commission - Backlog Increase of Euro 60 million

Sword Group - Signature of major contracts with the European Commission

The Belgian subsidiary, Sword Technologies, wins 3 new contracts with the Directorate General of Informatics (DIGIT) of the European Commission Backlog Increase of Euro 60 million

Sword Technologies S.A, a Sword Group Company, as a member of the Eurora Nova consortium, has signed 2 framework contracts with the Directorate General of Informatics (DIGIT) for providing services in the European Commission with a total budget value of €450 million.

The contracts concern consultancy services related to IS conception,

development and implementation in Belgium (DIGIT-TM Lot 1) and the administration and support of information systems and ICT configurations for all Commission sites (DIGIT-TM Lot 4).

The external service provision (ESP) for development, consultancy and support in the field of information systems (DIGIT-TM) framework contracts are considered the most significant ESP contracts in the European Commission.

Sword Technologies foresees a revenue in the order of €40 million for the next 4 years from these contracts.





« Sword is successfully delivering services to the European Commission under the current ESP contracts for many years now, and our hard work is acknowledged once again by signing contracts in Lot 1 and Lot 4 and giving us the opportunity to be present to all Commission's Agencies and Institutions. Sword Technologies is recognised as a key player in providing services for the European Commission and this win is a big step towards establishing this position in the following years. », said Dieter Rogiers, Managing Director of Sword Technologies.





Sword Technologies S.A, has also signed, as a member of the S-Cube consortium, a 3rd framework contract with the Directorate-General for Informatics (DIGIT) for providing a broad range of fixed-price IT services in the area of Information Systems development, consultancy, implementation, studies and support to the European Commission, Agencies and bodies.

With a total framework contract value of €208 million, the estimated revenue for Sword Technologies is in the order of €20 million over the next 4 years.

Most of the services will be delivered from Athens, Greece, where the delivery centre of Sword is established.

DIGIT-XM is considered a key procurement procedure of the European Commission, being the largest that refers to off-site IT services offered to a long list of EU participating institutions, agencies and bodies.

Dieter Rogiers, said: « We are delighted with this award which confirms the position of Sword among the leading companies in the very competitive and demanding sector of fixed-price IT services' provision to the EU institutions. »





About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000 IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management. With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

Agenda

14/11/18

Payment of an exceptional dividend

24/01/19

Publication of 2018

Fourth Quarter Results

