Scott Cooper Miami Announces Post-Secondary Scholarship Winners

Miami entrepreneur Scott Cooper is using his online lifestyle brand, Scott Cooper Miami, to help students access post-secondary education. Through the creation of Scott Cooper Miami Scholarships, Cooper hopes to encourage students to pursue their career goals and give back to their communities

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / Scott Cooper, Founder and CEO of Scott Cooper Miami (SCM), is pleased to announce the recipients of two $500 (USD/CAD) Scholarships. The first recipient, Kylee from Tennessee, is majoring in Health and Physical Education with a minor in Business. The second recipient, Meg from Utah, is enrolled in a Dental Hygiene program and has plans to become a Physician's Assistant.

Applicants to the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship were required to be entering or enrolled in a post-secondary program including Business, Business Management, Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Healthcare, Education or Fitness. Applicants also provided a 500-word essay on how they will use their post-secondary education to become a leader in their industry and inspiring positive change in their community.

Scholarship recipients Kylee and Meg provided both high-quality and engaging responses to the essay portion of the application. Scott Cooper would like to thank every student for their application and wishes them the very best success in their educational endeavors.

About Scott Cooper Miami

Scott Cooper founded Scott Cooper Miami in 2016 as a way to promote his love for Miami. Over the last few years, SCM has grown from one blog to over five, discussing various topics, from the latest fashion trends to educational resources for toddlers.

