Gosuncn cooperates with PPC to successfully deploy a CDMA 450 smart grid communication solution in European countries

VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, during the 2018 European Utility Week in Vienna, Gosuncn and Power Plus Communication ("PPC", a leading manufacturer of smart metering and smart grid communication systems in Germany) jointly exhibited a Smart CDMA Router based on CDMA 450MHz, which has been successfully deployed in the power markets of many European countries.

The smart CDMA Router launched by PPC enables communication with various grid control devices and meters via RS485, LAN, and WMBUS. Through the CDMA 450MHz network, data can be uploaded to the management platform in real time to achieve accurate, reliable and real-time measurement management. PPCs Network Management System enables secure configuration changes and firmware updates of the devices.

Christian Freudenmann, Senior Product Manager Wireless M2M Solutions of PPC said: "The very good penetration properties of the 450MHz and the bandwidth of CDMA 450 are well-suited to cover the requirements of secure smart grid and smart metering applications in the European market. For those use-cases we designed an IPv6 and IPv4 Smart CDMA Router which connects Ethernet Devices or complete LAN networks, as well as WMBUS or RS485 devices, with the 450 MHz CDMA network using site-to-site VPNs. Beyond that, programmable and customer-specific applications can be added. In the Smart CDMA Router we deployed the Gosuncn MC5635. Gosuncn supported us in adapting the Smart CDMA Router to our customers' requirements in e.g. Austria, Netherlands and Germany. Gosuncn is a trusted communication solution partner."

Gosuncn provides a 3G communication module MC5635, based on CDMA 450MHz, PPC's Smart CDMA Router. MC5635 is developed on the Qualcomm platform, meets Gosuncn 30*30mm LCC unified form factors and supports CDMA 1X/EV-DO Rev.A/Rev. B450MHz with a theoretical maximum rate of 14.7Mbps DL/5.4Mbps UL. It features high RF sensitivity and low standby power consumption and can meet the industrial-grade high reliability required for power communication. Zhu Kegong, Vice President of Gosuncn, spoke highly of the cooperation: "In 2014, CDMA 1X module of Gosuncn was widely applied in the Dutch power market. This successful cooperation with PPC is another milestone for Gosuncn in the European power market, and the connection will create unlimited values for our customers and European power users."

Through its great efforts in the European market, Gosuncn has established in-depth cooperation with Dutch energy giants Alliander, Italian Power Company and German PPC. The cellular module product series has won a good reputation among its users. In the future, Gosuncn will empower the global smart meter market with smarter, safer and more reliable wireless connections and services.

About Gosuncn:

Gosuncn, a leading supplier of M2M wireless communication solutions Gosuncn Technology Co., LTD., referred to as Gosuncn, dedicated to the development, production and marketing of cellular M2M Modules, connected car solutions and IoT solutions.

