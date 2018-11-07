CloudSense Named a Visionary in Second Consecutive Report, Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudSense named a Visionary again in Gartner's November 2018Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

CloudSense, the intelligent commerce company, today announced it has been named a Visionary for the second consecutive time in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.

Gartner evaluated 16 Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. The report states that "Gartner estimates CPQ revenue at $1.1 billion in 2017, up 36% year over year." They also predict "the CPQ market to increase 25% annually through 2020, indicating its importance for B2B sellers."

Richard Britton, CloudSense's CEO, said, "We're delighted Gartner has again recognized CloudSense as a Visionary in its Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. We're pleased to have been named a Visionary again while also improving our position on the ability to execute axis compared to the previous version of the report. We feel this is testament to our ability to understand our customers' needs, advise them where appropriate and deliver exceptional outcomes for their businesses."

CloudSense's Enterprise Configure Price Quote (CPQ) transforms sales performance and productivity for large organizations with complex product sets, empowering them to book more revenue, reduce customer acquisition costs, innovate commercially and maximize customer lifetime value. The CloudSense CPQ engine drives its end-to-end Salesforce-native platform, featuring Product Catalog, Order Management, Pricing Management, Contract Management and eCommerce.

Richard Britton continued, "In this era of advanced customer expectations, it's vital enterprises not only sell better, but seamlessly fulfill the complete customer lifecycle. Our next-generation platform goes beyond the initial sale to drive and optimize the end-to-end customer experience - for the entirety of the relationship. As we continue to grow worldwide, we're proud to help ever-increasing numbers of large, complex organizations to implement customer-centric digital transformations."

Download your complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites reporthere.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Christina Klock | Mark Lewis | Melissa Hilbert, 5 November 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.