Flor de Caña Rum is sustainably sourced and Fair Trade certified

MANAGUA, Nicuragua, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a sustainably sourced premium rum from Nicaragua, has become one of the first global spirit brands to be Fair Trade certified, the most prestigious and rigorous certification in the world related to excellence in labor conditions, economic opportunity for workers, community development, and environmental sustainability. The certification was issued by Fair Trade USA after verifying that the raw ingredients used in the production of the Nicaraguan rum are made in compliance with over 300 rigorous social, environmental and labor standards.

"In the spirits industry, the trend toward environmental sustainability and social responsibility is just beginning," said Paul Rice, President & CEO of Fair Trade USA. "Flor de Caña is one of the early trailblazers in this space, and is one of just a few spirits companies to adopt Fair Trade practices in their supply chain. We're excited by this partnership and the ripple effect that it's poised to create."

Sustainable growth has been a core value of Flor de Caña throughout its 125-year history, with a holistic focus on the Environment, Employees, and Community.

Flor de Caña's commitment to the environment can be seen through the company's industry-leading practices - the rum has been distilled using 100% renewable energy for over a decade and, for the past 12 years, the team at Flor de Caña has planted 50,000 trees annually (an area 2x the size of NYC's Central Park).

Since 1913, the company school has offered free education to 600 children of its employees, and since 1958 the company hospital has offered free medical attention to employees and their families (over 2,500 births to date).

Flor de Caña has also focused on the community for a long time. For over 25 years, the brand has been the main donor of APROQUEN, a Nicaraguan non-profit that has provided over 500,000 free medical services to child burn victims and children with cleft lip or palate.

Flor de Caña is a super premium, 5th generation family estate rum from Nicaragua. Enriched by an active volcano, naturally aged without sugar, and distilled with 100% renewable energy. Flor de Caña is present in over 50 countries and was named the 2017 Best Rum Producer of the Year by the International Wine and Spirits Competition in London.

