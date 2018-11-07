LeasePlan Corporation N.V.: LeasePlan announces changes to Managing Board

Amsterdam, 7 November 2018 : LeasePlan Corporation N.V., a global leader in Car-as-a-Service, has today announced changes to its Managing Board.

Effective today, Gijsbert de Zoeten, Chief Financial Officer, and Marco van Kalleveen, Chief Operating Officer Europe, will resign from their board positions of the company by mutual agreement after helping to set up a strong foundation for LeasePlan and as the company prepares for its next phase of growth and development.

Gijsbert de Zoeten joined LeasePlan in 2016 as SVP Finance before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2017. During his tenure, Gijsbert has successfully transformed the LeasePlan Finance function and played a vital role in the company's recent strategic review.

Marco van Kalleveen joined LeasePlan in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer Europe responsible for LeasePlan's European business and was central to the implementation of the company's Power of One LeasePlan operational excellence programme.

Jos Streppel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Gijsbert and Marco for their significant contributions to LeasePlan. They have played a key role in the company's transformation, bringing LeasePlan to its next phase of development. We wish them every success in their future endeavours."

Both Gijsbert de Zoeten and Marco van Kalleveen will remain available to support the transition process.

