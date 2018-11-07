

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Dean Foods Co. (DF) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, plunging by 25.3 percent. With the slump, Dean Foods has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in over twenty years.



The steep drop by Dean Foods comes after the dairy producer reported a third quarter adjusted loss of $0.28 per share, much wider than the $0.06 per share loss expected by analysts.



Dean Foods reported revenues for the quarter that exceeded expectations but also lowered its full-year profit forecast.



