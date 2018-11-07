

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Democrats projected to have retaken control of the House in Tuesday's midterm elections, President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday he is willing to work across the aisle on certain issues.



Trump cited drug prices, infrastructure and trade as areas of potential compromise but argued bipartisanship will not be possible if House Democrats conduct investigations of his administration.



'I really think and I really respected what Nancy said last night about bipartisanship and getting together and uniting,' Trump said, referring to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.



He added, 'She used the word 'uniting' and she used the 'bipartisanship' statement which is so important because that's what we should be doing.'



However, Trump also warned House Democrats against investigating his administration, claiming Senate Republicans would then be forced to probe Democrats for leaking classified information.



'All you're going to do is end up in back and forth and back and forth and two years are going to go up and we won't have gotten a thing done,' Trump said.



Trump argued House Democrats would be taking a 'war-like posture' if they use their new subpoena power to conduct investigations of the administration.



Despite losing control of the House, Trump has described the elections as a 'tremendous success,' noting Republicans appear poised to expand their majority in the Senate.



The president claimed his support helped push many of the GOP Senate candidates across the finish line, while he blamed many of the House Republican losses on candidates distancing themselves from the White House.



During the post-election press conference, Trump had a tense exchange with CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, denouncing the reporter as a 'terrible person' and calling 'fake news' reported by the cable news network the 'enemy of the people.'



Trump became agitated when Acosta asked about his characterization of the caravans of thousands of Central American migrants heading to the U.S. border as an 'invasion.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX