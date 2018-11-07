Enterprise Rent-A-Car Receives Highest Score in J.D. Power Rental Car Satisfaction Study for Seventeenth Time

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand has made history once again by receiving the highest score in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Rental Car Satisfaction StudySM. This year marks the seventeenth time - and the fifth year in a row - that the Enterprise brand has captured the top spot in the annual study (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

Every year, J.D. Power surveys leisure and business travelers who rent vehicles at North American airports. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is owned by the world's largest car rental provider, Enterprise Holdings, the only North American car rental operator with an investment-grade credit rating. The Enterprise brand excelled in five factors: costs and fees, pick-up process, rental car, return process and reservation process.

"Customer service excellence, combined with strategic innovation and private family ownership, continues to differentiate us in the marketplace," said Christine Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise Holdings, and granddaughter of Enterprise Holdings' founder. "We are able to stay ahead of the curve not only by listening to our customers, but also by making key acquisitions and investments for the long term."

Since 2008, Enterprise has spent almost $2.4 billion making acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. Acquisitions include car rental companies, carshare operations, technology platforms and franchises.

During this summer's Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) convention, Taylor participated in a center-stage panel discussion, noting that "customers push us to innovate every single day." As an example, she pointed to Enterprise LaunchPad mobile tablets, which were introduced to move employees away from the counter, enhance situational awareness, streamline the customer experience and provide real-time access to vehicle locations.

"Best of the Best"

According to J.D. Power, car rental is the highest rated service in the travel industry - even higher than airlines or hotels. "Overall, the car rental business keeps getting more robust, competitive and technological," Taylor stressed. "We are thrilled to be recognized in such an elite category, the best of the best."

In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies.

In addition to neighborhood and airport car rental services, Enterprise-branded business lines include: Enterprise CarShare and CarClub; Enterprise Fleet Management (leasing); Enterprise Car Sales; Enterprise Truck Rental and Flex-E-Rent; Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise; Zimride by Enterprise; and Commute with Enterprise (vanpooling).

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings - through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises - operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue and owned 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

