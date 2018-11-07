Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Limited Announces Clarification Statement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / In the course of an interview with the Times yesterday, the CEO of Randgold Resources Limited ("Randgold"), Mark Bristow, was asked to comment on the possible strategic options available to Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") in relation to Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia"), which is majority owned by Barrick. In the context of the discussion, a quotation was subsequently attributed to Mr. Bristow in an article published today under the headline "Barrick 'could buy out Acacia to end Tanzania dispute'" which stated:

"One of the options that Barrick has is to roll up Acacia into Barrick itself, in other words issue Barrick's shares to the Acacia minorities, take it back within the company and consolidate it."

Randgold, on behalf of Mr. Bristow, wishes to confirm that the views expressed by Mr. Bristow were his own and not those of Barrick and in no way were intended to reflect Barrick's intentions. Randgold also wishes to confirm that Mr. Bristow has held no specific discussions with Barrick or Acacia with regards to the making of a possible offer for Acacia. The Panel Executive has confirmed that there are no Takeover Code implications for Barrick nor its concert parties as a result of this announcement.

