Armada Data Corporation: Armada Refiles Q1 2019 Financial Statements

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / Armada Data Corporation (TSV-V: ARD) reports its interim financial results for the quarter ended August 31, 2018 have been revised and refiled on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com.

Page 4, the Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, has been revised to include balances at May 31, 2017 and May 31, 2018, and the title of the same page has been corrected. No other changes have been made to the Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

About Armada Data Corp.

Armada Data is a Canadian publicly traded Information & Marketing Services Company providing accurate and real-time data to institutional and retail customers, through developing, owning and operating automotive pricing-related web sites and providing information technology and marketing services to its clients.

Armada Data shares are listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the trading Symbol ARD. Armada currently has a total of 17,670,265 shares outstanding.

Additional information relating to Armada Data Corporation is filed on SEDAR, and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Armada Data Corporation

Mr. R. James Matthews, President & CEO

Email: investors@armadadata.com or investors@armadadatacorp.ca

