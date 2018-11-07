

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.5 billion, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $0.2 billion, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $5.8 billion from $5.9 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.3 Bln. vs. $1.4 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $5.8 Bln vs. $5.9 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX