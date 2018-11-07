

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $43.29 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $54.65 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Tetra Tech Inc reported adjusted earnings of $61.83 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $739.34 million from $735.19 million last year.



Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $61.83 Mln. vs. $56.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $739.34 Mln vs. $735.19 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $525 to $575 million



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX