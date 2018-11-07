

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $20.85 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $15.48 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $210.59 million from $183.34 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



