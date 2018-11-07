sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,33 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1JX9B ISIN: CA80013R2063 Ticker-Symbol: AYS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,21
3,27
22:19
3,16
3,31
22:00
07.11.2018 | 22:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Release 2018 Third Quarter Results On November 14

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or "Sandstorm") (NYSE American: SAND) (TSX: SSL) will release its 2018 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018 starting at 8:30am PDT to further discuss the third quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

Local/International: (+1) 201 389 0899
North American Toll-Free: (+1) 877 407 0312
Conference ID: 13684537
Webcast URL https://bit.ly/2RHxZN4

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 188 royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Nolan Watson
President & CEO
604 689 0234

Kim Forgaard
Investor Relations
604 628 1164

SOURCE: Sandstorm Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/527408/Sandstorm-Gold-Ltd-Sandstorm-Gold-Royalties-to-Release-2018-Third-Quarter-Results-On-November-14


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE