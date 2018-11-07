

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $41 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Redwood Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $37 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX