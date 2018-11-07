

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $156.12 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $79.77 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $182.31 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.71 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $182.31 Mln. vs. $155.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.68 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



