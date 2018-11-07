

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (OSIR) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.21 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $7.76 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $36.49 million from $29.81 million last year.



Osiris Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance:



