

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $73 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.85 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $93 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



