Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2018) - Cairo Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: QAI) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 300,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.27 per common share for gross proceeds of C$81,000 (the "Offering").

The Company will apply the proceeds of the Offering towards general working capital purposes.

All securities issued or issuable under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 8, 2019 in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws in jurisdictions outside of Canada.

There were no finder's fees paid in connection with the Offering.

