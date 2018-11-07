Bermuda Business Development Agency: Jobs of the future to be keynote focus at London forum

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 07, 2018.

Organised by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), the multi-industry November 27 forum at ME London will feature as its lunchtime keynote speaker Euan Davis, Associate Vice President of the Center for the Future of Work Europe at Cognizant Technology Solutions. Davis, an expert in the business and IT services landscape, will examine how work is changing as new technologies, business practices and workers emerge over the next decade.

"We are incredibly excited to have Euan and Cognizant participate in this, our second London forum," said BDA Interim CEO Sean Moran. "As we prepare for the new employment landscape of the future, insights such as his will be critical in helping industries prepare and in putting Bermuda on the best footing possible. We look forward to a stimulating presentation and resulting discussion on a day when we're celebrating Bermuda's innovative corporate culture and breadth of market opportunities."

The Centre for the Future of Work is a think-tank established by technology services company Cognizant. Its team of industry analysts and futurists researches work trends and dynamics, and collaborates with business, technology and academic thought-leaders about how jobs, careers and societies will change in response to massive disruption driven by fast-changing factors such as artificial intelligence and automation.

"The number-one reason why work is changing so quickly is the vista of new technology opening up before us and the skills needed to thrive," noted Davis. "Many people are excited and energised by what they see emerging; others are scared and afraid. Cognizant believes many types of work will disappear, but there will be new jobs emerging, in new industries, and they will be the cornerstones of employment for years to come."

The forum is the fourth cross-sector conference-and the third this year-produced by the BDA, following successful events in London last November, New York in May, and Miami last month that each drew turnouts of up to 300 executives. More than 60 industry experts will participate on a dozen panels, discussing trends and opportunities in re/insurance, captive insurance, asset management, high-net-worth services, family offices, captive insurance, plus fintech and digital assets industries.

Two related half-day forums will follow on November 28 at the same venue-a deeper look at the latest developments in Bermuda's blossoming fintech sectorthat morning, and a focus on the island's world-leading insurance-linked securitiesin the afternoon.

For agenda details or to register for the complimentary November 27 Bermuda Executive Forum in London, contact the BDA at info@bda.bmor go to http://bda.bm/bermuda-executive-forum-london/

