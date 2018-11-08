SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - DY

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dycom Industries, Inc. ("Dycom" or the "Company") (NYSE: DY) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, and indexed under 18-cv-81480, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise, acquired Dycom common stock between November 20, 2017, and August 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") , and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

Dycom provides specialty contracting services through subsidiaries throughout the United States and in Canada. Dycom's services include program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Dycom's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom was highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations for its large projects; (ii) Dycom's permitting for its large projects was uncertain; (iii) as a result, Dycom was exposed to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues; and (iv) as a result, Dycom's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 22, 2018, Dycom disclosed, among other things, that the Company was facing margin pressure caused by the under-absorption of labor and field costs as large customer programs mobilized. It was further disclosed that Dycom expected "margins to continue to be impacted in the near term with the pressure dissipating as we gain greater momentum on these large programs." Following these disclosures, Dycom lowered its outlook for the full fiscal year of 2018.

On this news, the price of Dycom's common stock declined $23.56 from a close on May 21, 2018, at $116.20 per share, to close at $92.64 per share on May 22, 2018, a decline of approximately 20.27%.

Then, on August 13, 2018, Dycom again announced disappointing results for the quarter ended July 28, 2018, and announced it would revise its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2019. Specifically, it was revealed that Dycom's "results were impacted by large-scale deployments that were slower than expected during the quarter, due to customer timing and tactical considerations and margins that were pressured from under-absorption of labor and field costs to the lower revenue level."

Following this news, Dycom's common stock price declined more than 24% to close at $68.09 per share on August 13, 2018.

