SEOUL, KOREA, Nov 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - TazTag, one of the leading global providers of biometric mobile solutions for pros, celebrates its 10 years anniversary with a brand new rugged product line with Suprema's high-end biometrics.Featuring Suprema's famous FAP20 fingerprint authentication scanner module BM-Slim2, the new product line from TazTag sets three different approaches of mobility and provides the best fingerprint authentication performance along with a loads of industry-leading features and options.Three new biometric devices, one industry-leading fingerprint sensor:TazPad LTR is a high-end biometric tablet with an exclusive light and thin IP64 ruggedized design, available with various options in both 7 and 8 inches.TazPad eXS is a shock & dust proof android device with an innovative ultra-slim handheld design, a large 4000 battery and a beautiful 5 inch display.TazPoS comes in an enhanced version, still providing EMV & PCI certified payment, thermal printer, smartcard and magnetic strip reader.Suprema's BM-Slim2 still offers the best level of security with the industry's most advanced Live Fingerprint Detection (LFD) technology. Thanks to a very low consumption, the sensor allows an enhanced mobile autonomy for TazTag new devices, still certifying FAP 20 standard and large sensor scanning area for higher quality fingerprint images.Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID: "Likewise in other smart devices, fingerprint became an essential authentication method in today's professional markets. We take great pride in offering BM-Slim2, the world's slimmest fingerprint sensor of its kind, to TazTag's new mobile devices that have been widely used in many vertical markets including telco, banking and law enforcement applications. We will keep our strong commitment to TazTag with the most advanced and affordable biometric solutions to provide competitive advantage over competitors."TazTag will introduce these new devices at Trustech 2018 on Suprema's booth F041, held in Cannes, from November 27-29. For more information on TazTag products, please visit www.taztag.com, and for Suprema ID products, please visit www.suprema-id.com.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.