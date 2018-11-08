SINGAPORE, Nov 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore Exchange-listed Singapore eDevelopment Limited (Stock Code 40V) ("SeD"), through its subsidiary, Global BioLife Inc. ("Global BioLife") is pleased to announce that research of their promising drug platform, Linebacker, will be presented at Neuroscience 2018, the Annual Meeting for the International Society for Neuroscience (SfN) in San Diego, California.SeD said the presentation titled, "Myricetin derivatives ameliorate deficits in 6-OHDA animal model of Parkinson's disease," will detail the results of an Integrated Drug Discovery program at Charles River Discovery Service covering Pharmacokinetics, Maximum Toxicity Dose, and an in vivo animal model of Parkinson's Disease. In essence the drug has been designed to work better than current treatments and has performed as well or better in animal models."More than 10 million people around the world have Parkinson's Disease," said Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., former Senior Assistant Surgeon General of the United States and Global BioLife's Chief Scientific Advisor. He also commented that "the team's unique approach to drug development is key to this success.""We are extremely pleased and hopeful with the initial results of Linebacker and what the data shows for the potential treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") diseases. Linebacker is a direct response to the global need for effective and affordable cures," said Dr. Peihong Tang, Global BioLife's Director and Chief Executive Officer."We're excited to have received validating laboratory data of our Linebacker pharmaceuticals," said Mr. Daryl Thompson, Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives and inventor of the compounds. "This data proves our unique approach to CNS diseases could be a much-needed solution and could ease widespread suffering globally."With almost 36,000 members, the Society for Neuroscience is the world's largest organisation of scientists and physicians devoted to understanding the brain and the nervous system. Selection for inclusion in this prestigious event is indicative of the compelling results generated by this research.The abstract for this presentation can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/2yYbA79About Singapore eDevelopment LimitedIncorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Singapore eDevelopment Limited is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) information technology-related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities. For more information, please visit: www.SeD.com.sg or email contact@sed.com.sg.About Global BioLife Inc.Global BioLife Inc. ("GBLI") is a 70%-held direct subsidiary of Global BioMedical Inc., which is a whollyowned direct subsidiary of Singapore BioMedical Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange. The remaining shareholding of Global BioLife Inc. is held by Global Research and Discovery Group Scientific LLC ("GRDGS") at 20% and Australian Exchange-listed Holista CollTech Limited ("Holista") at 10%.With an aging population and a growing focus in healthcare issues, biomedical science has become increasingly vital. GBLI strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDGS and Holista, GBLI pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition and treatment of neurological, oncology and immuno-related diseases. GBLI is also collaborating with its partners to develop second generation mosquito defense technologies, which are DEET alternatives, to protect against mosquito transmitted diseases such as Zika and Dengue. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalbiolife.com.This Media Release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Media Release.This Media Release has not been examined or approved by SGX-ST. 