

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.2 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 529.471 trillion yen.



That follows the 2,3 percent increase in September.



Excluding trusts, bank lending was also up an annual 2.2 percent to 460.417 trillion yen. That also was down from 2.3 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts gained 2.1 percent on year to 69.054 trillion yen, slowing from 2.2 percent a month earlier. Lending from foreign banks skyrocketed 33.1 percent on year to 2.731 trillion yen.



