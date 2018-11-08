

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1,821.6 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - down 19.3 percent on year.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,786.5 billion yen and was down from 1,838.4 billion yen in August.



The trade balance showed a surplus of 323.3 billion yen - shy of expectations for 334.2 billion yen following the 219.3 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



Imports were up 8.0 percent on year to 6.347 trillion yen, while exports dipped an annual 0.9 percent to 6.671 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX