eMotorWerks and EO Charging partner to deliver UK's and Europe's smartest home electric vehicle charger

- eMotorWerks' JuiceNet platform to be integrated into the new EO Mini Pro, delivering smart scheduling, charging with power from photovoltaic systems and grid services, aimed at lowering EV operating costs

- From early 2019 EO Charging residential customers are set to benefit from more intelligent control and cost savings through smart-grid electric vehicle chargers

- The charger is to be launched in UK and then rolled out in other European countries

SAN CARLOS, California, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eMotorWerks , a subsidiary of Enel's advanced energy services global business line Enel X and a leading provider of intelligent and cloud-connected smart-grid charging solutions, and EO Charging , one of the UK's leading domestic and fleet EV charging manufacturers, have partnered to launch the UK's and Europe's smartest home charger.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780752/eMotorWerks_eo_x_JuiceNet.jpg

This new solution will integrate eMotorWerks' JuiceNet, a cloud-based platform aggregating and managing charging station demands, into the new EO Mini Pro electric vehicle (EV) charger, delivering smart grid-connected home charging stations.

"As more UK drivers opt for an electric car, and the UK increases its renewable energy supply, we're pleased to partner with EO Charging and together offer the UK's smartest chargers on the market," said Valery Miftakhov, founder and CEO of eMotorWerks. "By participating in energy services, such as demand response, drivers can reduce EV operating costs and relieve pressure on the grid at times of stress. We look forward to promoting EO Charging JuiceNet-powered products alongside our own JuiceBox EV charging stations to support smart-grid charging across the UK and soon in other European countries. As we expand our European business, we believe JuiceNet will be a significant smart grid enabler for energy companies and authorities to ensure that EVs play a beneficial role in our energy systems at scale."

Charlie Jardine, Founder & CEO at EO Charging, said: "We see electric vehicle chargers as more than 'just a plug', they're the gateway to the future of mobility and the first piece of the puzzle in giving people energy autonomy. Electric vehicles represent the most disruptive technology the modern power network has ever witnessed, and we are working to ensure that EO is at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution where EV drivers and consumers are playing a more active role in their energy generation and usage.

"Whilst we have seen success in the home charging market with the standard EO Mini, we've not had a true 'smart-home offering'. Our partnership with eMotorWerks allows us to launch a cost-effective smart charger for the domestic EV driver that can integrate with solar, onsite storage and offer a plethora of energy management benefits. eMotorWerks is leading the industry in terms of smart grid charging and we're excited to integrate the company's JuiceNet platform into the EO Mini Pro for our customers in the UK and soon across Europe."

Through the partnership, EV drivers in the UK and other European countries are set to gain more control of their EV charging. The new smart chargers are indeed designed for all EV drivers and energy conscious homeowners, incorporating eMotorWerks' JuiceNet communication, control and intelligence software EV charging platform into the EO Mini Pro. Available from early 2019, the EO Mini Pro will be designed for all types of homes, including traditional homes reliant on the grid for their energy and homes with solar panels and/or battery storage.

Expanding on the success of the EO Mini Home charger (currently the smallest fast charger on the UK market), the EO Mini Pro powered by JuiceNet offers customers multiple benefits such as smartphone charging control and an online dashboard which can:

Schedule charging times - helping EV drivers benefit from cheaper electricity

Send alerts and reminders to optimise charging

Allow EV drivers to utilise more green energy from the grid

View historical charging data via the dashboard - ideal for fleet managers wanting to reimburse employees for charging at home

Lower driving costs by enabling EV drivers to earn or save money when their energy provider offers dynamic tariffs or demand response type programmes for charging (or not charging) at certain times

Given the UK Government's commitment to smart charging - following the passing of the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018 - and the development of the UK energy system to be more renewables-based, distributed and flexible, JuiceNet powered EO Charging products respond to both the needs of consumers and energy companies alike.

JuiceNet enables the electric load from multiple charging stations to be aggregated and subsequently managed to respond to surges in demand on the grid and to bid that load into energy markets. Such a high level of control over EV charging load allows energy companies to modulate electricity demand. This control of charging loads relieves grid stress by shifting EV charging to times when renewable resources are more available and when energy prices are lower.

Both EO Charging and eMotorWerks seek to accelerate the transition to e-mobility, renewable energy and a sustainable energy system. The launch of UK's smartest EV charger presents the UK and Europe with a significant opportunity to meet the growing market for electric vehicles and deliver smart grid charging solutions.

eMotorWerks

Founded in 2010, and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, eMotorWerks is a subsidiary of the Enel Group's new advanced energy services global business line Enel X , revolutionising the electric vehicle (EV) charging market with its JuiceNet-enabled smart grid EV charging solutions. JuiceNet enabled devices, such as the company's connected, high-power JuiceBox charging stations, maximise charging efficiency and speed while providing EV owners intuitive control and visibility. By shifting when and how much electricity JuiceNet-enabled stations draw from the grid, eMotorWerks helps energy providers and grid operators reduce electricity costs, ease grid congestion, and maximise the use of solar and wind power. eMotorWerks grows the EV charging ecosystem by partnering with EVSE and EV manufacturers to provide an extensive cloud platform for grid balancing and optimisation for energy providers. For more information on eMotorWerks, please visit www.emotorwerks.com. Follow us on Twitter (@eMotorWerks), on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/electric-motor-werks-inc-) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eMotorWerks).

Enel X is a new Enel global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. For more information on Enel X, please visit https://www.enelx.com/.

EO Charging

EO Charging designs and manufacturers electric vehicle chargers for homes, fleets and destinations at its headquarters in Suffolk, United Kingdom. EO currently sells in 25 countries around the world, including UK, Norway, Thailand and Australia, and aims to become the number one electric vehicle charging manufacturer, for homes and workplaces, globally by 2025.

(Juuce Ltd t/a EO Charging, Company Registration No. 09314212)

For more information, visit www.eocharging.com