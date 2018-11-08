

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan plunged 18.3 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said - coming in at 802.2 billion yen.



That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 9.0 percent following the 6.8 percent increase in August.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders tumbled 7.0 percent versus forecasts for an increase of 7.7 percent following the 12.6 percent jump in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2018, core machine orders added 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year to 2,702.3 billion yen.



