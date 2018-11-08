(from left: Kazuyuki Katayama, Consulate-General of Japan in Shanghai; Wu Qingwen, Deputy Mayor, Suzhou Municipality, SIPAC Secretary General of the Party Committee; Haruo Naito, Eisai Co., Ltd. CEO; Wang Yue, Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration Head of Bureau)



TOKYO, Nov 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that its Chinese subsidiary, Eisai China Inc. (ECI) has commenced full-scale operation of its new Suzhou plant located within the Suzhou Industrial Park, and an opening ceremony was held accordingly.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_EisaiNewSuzhou%20.jpg(from left: Kazuyuki Katayama, Consulate-General of Japan in Shanghai; Wu Qingwen, Deputy Mayor, Suzhou Municipality, SIPAC Secretary General of the Party Committee; Haruo Naito, Eisai Co., Ltd. CEO; Wang Yue, Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration Head of Bureau)Aiming to further expand its contribution to patients in China, Eisai has been working to establish the new Suzhou plant as the plant with the largest production capacity under the Eisai Group on a new industrial site more than five times larger than the former Suzhou plant (oral solid dose production facility scheduled for closure at the end of November 2018) at approximately 134,000m2 in size to further strengthen the stable supply chain as well as improve production efficiency. The new Suzhou plant's oral solid dose production facility has a production capacity (formulation of approximately 3 billion tablets / packaging for approximately 5 billion tablets per year) which is approximately double that of the former Suzhou plant, and handles the formulation and packaging of oral solid dose products such as Methycobal, Aricept and Pariet for the domestic Chinese market. In addition, ECI established a parenteral facility (production capacity: 60 million bottles per year) in advance in November 2014, where it manufactures the injection formulation of Methycobal.Eisai's business operations in China are one of its core businesses which is third-largest in scale after Japan and the United States. With the full-scale commencement of operations at the new Suzhou plant, Eisai seeks to strengthen its in-house domestic production system in China and expand its stable supply chain of high quality pharmaceuticals, contributing to increasing the benefits to patients and their families in China.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our human health care philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Oncology and Neurology.As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.