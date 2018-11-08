

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is considering a sale of its retirement-plan services business, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The unit could fetch as much as $1 billion. The deliberations are at an early stage and the bank may decide to keep the business, which offers record-keeping, trust, custody and other retirement-plan services to corporations, the report said.



Wells Fargo has been unloading business lines this year amid an enterprise-wide review following a string of consumer scandals. The company's problems erupted in 2016 on the revelation that employees created as many as 3.5 million accounts on behalf of customers who didn't want them. In February, the Federal Reserve banned Wells Fargo from growing assets past their December 2017 level until the bank rights its missteps.



Wells Fargo has agreed to sell its branches in three Midwestern states, as well as businesses including its Puerto Rico auto lender and a payroll services unit. It's weighing a sale of real estate brokerage Eastdil Secured, the report said in July.



