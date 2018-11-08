

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) revealed a foldable-screen smartphone that folds like a book and opens up to tablet size. The new device will be able to run three apps at the same time on its 7.3-inch screen.



At a developer showcase event, Samsung said the phone, which is 7.3 inches when opened, would be ready for mass production in the coming months. It boasts a second, smaller display on the outside - which it called a cover window - allowing users to check emails and perform other basic tasks when closed.



Samsung CEO Koh Dong-jin said confirmed that the company is developing a specialized operating system for the foldable phone with Google.



But the company held back many details on the bendable phone, including the camera and battery as well as the price, with a reports saying the company remains concerned that it lacks enough software content to make the new device a commercial success.



The phone is expected to be priced between $1,500 and $2,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX