

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is gearing up for an expansion of its New York City real estate that could add space for more than 12,000 new workers, an amount nearly double the search giant's current staffing in the city, the Wall street journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said the plan would give Google room for nearly 20,000 staff in the city, including those it has now - rivaling the approximately 25,000 jobs Amazon.com Inc is projected to add if it completes plans for a major new office in New York.



The Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) unit is nearing a deal to buy or lease a planned 1.3 million-square-foot office building at St. John's Terminal in the city's West Village neighborhood, the report said. The building, planned to be completed by 2022, would give Google space for more than 8,500 staff, based on the industry standard of 150 square feet per employee.



In addition, Google plans to expand its existing property at Chelsea Market by about 300,000 square feet, the report said. Taken with announced plans for 250,000 square feet of office space at Pier 57, that is enough space for more than 3,500 workers.



