Presti Crowned ISA Junior World Surfing Champion in the Girl's U18 in Huntington Beach, California

Rachel Presti, competing in Girl's U18 (18 years old and under), won Germany's first world surfing championship, at the International Surfing Association (ISA) Junior World Surfing Championships, in Huntington Beach, California.

In the finals, Presti, a 16-year-old surfer, only needed two rides to score 14.41 points; Keala Tomada Bannert of Hawaii finished in second place with 10.5 points; Minami Nonaka of Japan placed third with 9.3 points; and Summer Macedo of Hawaii finished fourth with 8.37 points.

Although Presti was the only German to advance to the finals, she was part of a strong German Surf team that placed 9th, in the 44-nation field. Presti won all but one heat on her way to the final round and was among the highest scoring surfers each day of the competition.

"I would like to thank my family, sponsors, teammates, and Coach Surtmann for all of their support throughout the competition. Winning this event will continue to drive and motivate me to train even harder, and I hope to represent Germany at the 2020 Olympic Games," stated Presti.

About the German Surfers Association (DWV)

The German Surfers Association, Deutscher Wellenreit Verband (DWV), is the national governing body of German surfing. The DWV is there for those who share our passion and love surfing the waves.

For further information about DWV please go to www.wellenreitverband.de

About International Surfing Association

The International Surfing Association (ISA), founded in 1964, is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the World Governing Authority for Surfing. The ISA governs and defines Surfing as Shortboard, Longboard Bodyboarding, StandUp Paddle (SUP) Racing and Surfing, Bodysurfing, Wakesurfing, and all other wave riding activities on any type of waves, and on flat water using wave riding equipment. The ISA crowned its first Men's and Women's World Champions in 1964. It crowned the first Big Wave World Champion in 1965; World Junior Champion in 1980; World Kneeboard Champions in 1982; World Longboard Surfing and World Bodyboard Champions in 1988; World Tandem Surfing Champions in 2006; World Masters Champions in 2007; and World StandUp Paddle (SUP, both surfing and racing) and Paddleboard Champions in 2012.

For further information about ISA please go to www.isasurf.org

