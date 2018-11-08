

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports and imports increased more-than-expected in October, official data showed Thursday.



Exports grew 15.6 percent annually, the General Administration of Customs reported. Economists had forecast an increase of 11.7 percent.



At the same time, imports surged 21.4 percent compared to the forecast of 14.7 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus came in at $34 billion in October versus the expected level of $35.1 billion.



In yuan terms, imports advanced 26.3 percent and exports climbed 20.1 percent from last year. The trade surplus totaled CNY 233.6 billion.



