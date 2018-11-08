

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Thursday its Black Friday offers with unbelievable prices on the most-wanted items and brands, with free Coffee and Cookies.



Starting today, customers can see Walmart's Black Friday deals by viewing the retailer's event circular on Walmart.com or in the Walmart app.



Black Friday savings begin today on Walmart.com for customers who want to jump-start their shopping. Customers can shop 18 Black Friday deals, while supplies last. Top deals include the Sharp 55' Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $299 (Save $200.99); Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6' laptop: $349 (Save $30); meShare Wifi Cam: $39.99 (Save $10); Farberware Oil-Less Fryer: $39 (Save $10.99); and Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop: $129 (Save $27.18).



The various offers for customers in stores and on Walmart.com include iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless: $99 (Special Buy); iPad 6th Generation: $249 (Save $80); Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man Bundle: $199 (Special Buy); Google Home Hub: $99 (Save $50); and HP 15' Touch Notebook $259 (Special Buy), among others.



Walmart said it is throwing its biggest Black Friday sampling party ever to help pump up customers for the best shopping day of the year. Beginning two hours before the event and lasting until the deals begin, Walmart will be giving away four million cups of complimentary coffee courtesy of Keurig and nearly two million free Christmas cookies from the Walmart Bakery, to help get shoppers into the holiday spirit.



Further, the new Store Map feature in the Walmart app will transition to a Black Friday version of the map from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time. The Black Friday Store Map will also include pins that direct shoppers to the top eight Black Friday deals.



Additionally, key departments, like toys, electronics, home and apparel, will once again be color coded in the Black Friday event circular, in the Store Map in the Walmart app and on printed maps distributed in stores, as well as in stores on event night with balloons, signs and associates in colored vests.



