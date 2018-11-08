Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the October 2018

In October 2018 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company or KN) has reloaded 504 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminal, comparing to the same period of 2017 has reloaded more by 7 per cent.

During the first ten months of 2018 the Company in total reloaded 5,534 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 2.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 when 5,697 thousand tons were reloaded. The overall decrease in loading volumes for the ten months mainly was affected by the lower of light oil products from ORLEN Lietuva refinery.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals' for October 2018 were the same as 2017 and amount to EUR 2.5 million. The preliminary sales revenue for January - October 2018 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 29.8 million (during the same period of 2017 - EUR 30.3 million).

In October 2018 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals has re-gasified and reloaded 709 thousand MWh of natural gas in the same period of 2017 were reloaded 993 thousand MWh. During the first ten months of 2018 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 7,811 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2017 - 11,660 thousand MWh).

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for October 2018 comprise to EUR 5.4 million (October 2017 - EUR 5.5 million or less by 1.8 per cent). Revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities) and variable part for amount of regasified LNG as well as and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminal for the first ten months of 2018 comprise EUR 53.9 million and are lower by 5.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 57.3 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in the first ten months of 2018 amount to EUR 83.7 million, or less by 4.5 per cent compared with the same period of 2017 - EUR 87.6 million.

Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

October January - October 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 504 471 7.0% 5,534 5,697 -2.9% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 709 993 -28.6% 7,811 11,660 -33.0%

Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2018:

January February March April May June July August September October Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 776 664 599 403 637 516 514 487 434 504 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 263 328 509 1,150 1,450 819 838 644 1,101 709

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

October January - October 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Oil terminals' activity 2.5 2.5 0.0% 29.8 30.3 -1.7% LNG terminal activity 5.4 5.5 -1.8% 53.9 57.3 -5.9% Total: 7.9 8.0 -1.3% 83.7 87.6 -4.5%

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594