

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) on Thursday said its net profit attributable to the Group for the third quarter fell 99.0 percent to 29 million euros from 2.82 billion euros last year.



The latest quarter's results include an impairment of 846 million euros on the company's stake in Yapi and additional provisions relating to the upcoming settlement of alleged U.S. sanctions violations.



Adjusted net profit was 875 million euros, up 4.8 percent from 935 million euros in the prior year.



Net operating profit for the quarter was 1.53 billion euros, up 23.6 percent from 1.24 billion euros in the year-ago period.



Total revenues for the quarter rose 2.0 percent to 4.81 billion euros from 4.72 billion euros last year, mainly due to higher commercial revenues offsetting lower trading income in an unfavorable market.



Net Interest Income or NII rose 7.2 percent from the year-ago period to 2.8 billion euros.



Group customer loans amounted to 432.0 billion euros, up 4.9 percent from last year. Customer deposits totalled 420.4 billion euros, up 5.5 percent from last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, UniCredit forecasts net profit to be above 2.8 billion euros and adjusted net profit to be above 3.6 billion euros.



UniCredit confirmed its fiscal 2019 net profit target of 4.7 billion euros and a RoTE of above 9 per cent, with Group Core RoTE above 10 per cent. The Group will continue to maintain a strong MDA buffer of 200 to 250 basis points, equal to a fully loaded FY19 CET1 ratio of 12.0 percent to 12.5 per cent.



Revenues are expected to be at 19.7 billion euros and 19.8 billion euros in fiscal 2018 and in fiscal 2019 respectively.



