

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade figures. Exports are forecast to gain 0.3 percent on month and imports to rise 0.8 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 129.91 against the yen, 0.8709 against the pound, 1.1453 against the franc and 1.1435 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



