

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) reported that its operating earnings improved by 9% to 252 million euros in the first nine months of 2018 compared to 231 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per share was 3.59 euros compared to 2.40 euros. Operating earnings margin for the Group increased to 6.1% from 5.5%.



For the first nine months of 2018, sales were on par with the previous year at 4.16 billion euros. Sales were up by 2.0% after adjustment for currency effects. Sales in the Automotive sector were 2.20 billion euros in the first nine months of 2018 - equivalent to year-on-year growth of 2.3% or 4.5% adjusted for currency effects.



The Group slightly raised its forecast earnings margin for the current fiscal year, but simultaneously lowered its projection for sales growth due to a market environment beset by greater uncertainty.



Rheinmetall expects sales to grow organically by around 5% in the current fiscal year. The company now expects sales growth of 2% to 3% in the Automotive sector (previously 3% to 4%).



The company expects an absolute improvement in operating earnings and an operating margin of slightly more than 8.5% for the Automotive sector in fiscal 2018. Taking into account holding costs and including expenses in the mid-single-digit millions for the realization and marketing of new technologies, the Rheinmetall Group has a margin of more than 7%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX