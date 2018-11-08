

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Italian insurance group Assicurazioni Generali SpA (ARZGY.PK) Thursday reported that its nine-month net profit attributable to the Group climbed 26.8 percent to 1.86 billion euros from 1.46 billion euros last year.



The results reflected the positive non-operating performance and the result from disposals. Profit from continuing operations grew 4.8 percent to 1.85 billion euros from 1.76 billion euros a year ago.



Consolidated operating result grew 3.9 percent to 3.61 billion euros from 3.47 billion euros a year ago as a result of improvements in all business segments.



Gross written premiums increased 6.1 percent to 49.73 billion euros from 47.42 billion euros last year, thanks to the growth in both business segments.



Property & Casualty premiums grew 2.7 percent to 15.42 billion euros, and Life segment premiums grew 7.8 percent to 34.31 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX