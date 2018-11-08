New customers include: ING, NATO, and Virgin Atlantic

Textio, the developer of the world's first augmented writing platform, today announced that its remarkable momentum continues to extend across Europe in 2018. In the last 12 months, Textio has added companies such as British Airways, Booking.com, Credit Suisse, and Lloyd's Banking Group to its roster of customers, netting a 300% rate of customer growth in Europe over the last year. The top three countries leading the rapid European adoption of Textio are the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Textio's newest product, Textio Hire, has greatly accelerated the company's growth in 2018. Textio Hire extends Textio's core writing platform beyond job posts and into LinkedIn and Gmail for direct candidate communication.

"Co-op started using Textio last year, and the platform gave us consistent, objective guidance that we had been looking for," said Matt Eyre, Candidate Marketing Manager at Co-op. "The science behind Textio is quite powerful, the platform gave us statistical evidence to say, 'This works,' and we've seen 17% more qualified candidates apply to our open roles."

"We're delighted to partner with Textio to ensure that Heathrow recruits from a diverse and inclusive talent pool and hires qualified talent faster," said Fiona Tice, Heathrow's Talent and Development Director. "We were proud to be the first airport to adopt Textio. As we continue to refine our expansion plans and look to significantly increase the number of people working at our airport, Textio will help us to make sure that we can to attract the most talented individuals to Heathrow."

"Textio Hire has made it possible for companies to see a measurable change in their hiring pipelines, which has driven incredible adoption across Europe," said Kieran Snyder, CEO of Textio. "Textio Hire continues to attract forward-thinking enterprises across finance, tech, retail, and much more in Europe."

Textio's global growth across EMEA and Asia Pacific regions represents almost 30% of new customers this year. Textio joined ARM on stage at the CogX Conference in London where the company won "Best AI Product in HR." Last year, Textio won the disruptHR Award at the HR Tech World Conference in London.

About Textio

Founded in Seattle in 2014 by Kieran Snyder and Jensen Harris, Textio (@textio) is an augmented writing platform that tells you who will respond to anything you have written. As you write, Textio compares your language to millions of other similar documents and gives you real-time insights that will statistically improve your response rates. Textio Hire improves the language in job posts to speed up the time to fill a position by two weeks on average, and improves response rates to recruiting emails by 20% on average. Textio has been widely adopted by enterprises Johnson Johnson, NVIDIA, British Airways, and Credit Suisse. Textio raised $29.5 million from Scale Venture Partners, Emergence Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, and Upside Partnership.

