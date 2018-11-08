Frontiers Health Announces Program Highlights for the 2018 Berlin Event (Nov 15-16, 2018)

BERLIN, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Frontiers Health emerged as one of the premier global events on digital health innovation with a strong focus on digital therapies, breakthrough technologies, healthcare transformation, investments and ecosystem development, to mention a few.

It is now a 500-people capped event, split in equal parts between start-ups, industry (pharma, devices, insurance, tech) and investors together with the top ecosystem activators.

As a platform event, many of the global key players, including Digital Therapeutics Alliance or HealthXL, are official partners hosting breakout sessions, which is allowing for a unique deep dive into the digital health scene in just two days.

Combining the iconic Startup Discovery sessions featuring 20 hand-picked companies, the Health Transformers Showcase by StartUp Health, the Bayer G4A cohort showcase together with the presence of the 2018 batches from all the top acceleration/incubation programs including Startupbootcamp and Vertical, Frontiers Health will be home to more than 100 start-up companies to meet alongside game changing, fast growing, companies like Proteus Digital Health,Voluntis, Your.MD, Headspace, Akili, mySugr and Tunstall to name a few.

Innovative panels such as Digital Health: opportunities for large investors, Digital Health for the Developing World, or The future of pharma in a digital world will uncover all new angles of the growing digital health ecosystem.

As in the past years, Frontiers Health will offer plenty of opportunities to learn and experience innovation first hand through workshops and masterclasses such as: Disruptive digital business models for the health insurance industry, Explainable AI and Autonomous Agents in healthcare and Blockchains, between hype and promising applications .

Roberto Ascione, CEO atHealthware Group and Chairman of Frontiers Health, says:"Frontiers Health became a true platform for the digital health innovation ecosystem to thrive. It's a unique global gathering of people driving the digital transformation of health and fostering collaborations and convergence between industry players in pharma, consumer health, device, insurance and innovative start-ups".

About Frontiers Health

It is a spin-off event of Frontiers Conferences, which designs and produces international conferences about technology and innovation since 2005. Frontiers Health is one of the leading conferences in the digital health space, combining a unique mix of attendees from investment funds, life science companies, health innovation hubs, insurance companies and start-ups, providing for a unique platform to discuss how innovations in their respective fields are converging to transform healthcare. More athttp://www.frontiershealth.co .