

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported profit before tax of 174 million pounds for 26 weeks ended 29 September 2018 compared to 128 million pounds, previous year. EPS was 31.6 pence compared to 21.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 180 million pounds from 188 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 32.9 pence compared to 32.3 pence.



Half year revenue was 1.22 billion pounds, down 2% at CER and a decline of 3% as reported, from previous year. Revenue ex. Beauty wholesale, was 1.22 billion pounds, up 4% at CER, and an increase of 3% reported. Retail comparable store sales were up 3%, for the period.



Marco Gobbetti, CEO, said: 'We are energised by the early results as we begin to transform and reposition Burberry. The initial response from influencers, press, buyers and customers to our new creative vision and Riccardo's debut collection Kingdom has been exceptional. Mindful that we are only in the first phase of our multi-year plan, we continue to manage dynamically through the transition. We confirm our outlook for the full year.'



