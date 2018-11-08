

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) Plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), the parent company of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd, reported that its profit before taxation for the 28 weeks to 22 September 2018 declined to 132 million pounds from 220 million pounds last year.



Profit for the financial period was 144 million pounds, down from 166 million pounds in prior year. Basic earnings per share decreased to 6.1 pence from 7.1 pence last year, mainly as a result of the 170 million pounds charge for items excluded from underlying results, offset by a lower effective tax rate.



Underlying earnings per basic share rose 18 per cent to 10.3 pence, driven by the increase in underlying earnings year-on-year, partially offset by a higher underlying tax rate as a result of underlying prior year adjustments.



Revenues were 15.13 billion pounds, up from 14.64 billion pounds in the prior year. Underlying Group sales were 16.88 billion pounds, up 3.5 per cent from last year. The Board has recommended an interim dividend of 3.1 pence per share reflecting 30 per cent of the 2017/18 full year dividend per share. This will be paid on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 16 November 2018.



Sainsbury's plans to maintain a full-year dividend covered two times by our full-year underlying earnings.



The company said it remains on track to deliver current market consensus for 2018/19 Underlying profit before tax of 634 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX