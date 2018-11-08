

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) reported profit before tax of 113 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2018, compared to 161 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 17.4 pence compared to 26.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was flat year-over-year at 166 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 27.9 pence compared to 27.3 pence.



First-half sales were 1.38 billion pounds, down 1%, or up 2% in constant currency, from previous year.



The Group noted that its outlook for the year ending 31 March 2019 remains unchanged.



