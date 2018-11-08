

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday amid risk appetite, as Asian stocks rose following the overnight rally on Wall Street, after the U.S. midterm election results came largely in line with expectations.



Democrats retook control of the House for the first time since 2010, while President Donald Trump's Republican Party tightened their hold on the Senate.



Investors now look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about an expected rate hike in December.



China's exports and imports exceeded forecasts in October despite U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, official data showed.



Exports grew 15.6 percent annually, beating forecasts for an increase of 11.7 percent.



The aussie advanced to 2-1/2-month highs of 1.5671 against the euro and 0.9563 against the loonie, from its early lows of 1.5734 and 0.9530, respectively. The aussie is poised to find resistance around 1.54 against the euro and 0.97 against the loonie.



The aussie edged up to 1.0740 against the kiwi and 0.7294 against the greenback, off its previous lows of 1.0711 and 0.7265, respectively. On the upside, 1.09 and 0.74 are possibly seen as the next resistance levels for the aussie against the kiwi and the greenback, respectively.



The aussie strengthened to more than a 3-month high of 82.88 against the yen, from a low of 82.51 hit at 9:00 pm ET. The aussie is likely to challenge resistance around the 79.00 level.



The kiwi climbed to 0.6797 against the greenback and 1.6819 against the euro, reversing from its previous lows of 0.6771 and 1.6883, respectively. The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 0.69 against the greenback and 1.65 against the euro.



The kiwi appreciated to near a 5-month high of 77.27 against the yen, after falling to 76.92 at 7:30 pm ET. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around the 79.00 mark.



Looking ahead, at 4:00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases its economic bulletin.



The European Commission will publish its quarterly economic forecasts at 5:00 am ET.



At 8:15 am ET, Canada housing starts for October are set for release.



In the New York session, Canada new housing price index for September and U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 3 are scheduled for release.



