

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German automotive supplier and tire manufacturer Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent declined 14.1 percent to 626.1 million euros from last year's 729.1 million euros. Earnings per share fell to 3.13 euros from 3.64 euros last year.



Adjusted EBIT for the quarter was 771.8 million euros, compared to 1.10 billion euros in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBIT margin was 7.2 percent, compared to 10.3 percent last year.



Sales for the quarter rose 0.9 percent to 10.79 billion euros from 10.69 billion euros a year ago. The company's organic sales growth, i.e. adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange rates, was 2.1 percent.



The company noted that order intake remained at a very high level, almost matching the previous year's 30 billion euros.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Continental affirmed its outlook for adjusted operating result or adjusted EBIT of more than 9 percent. The adjusted free cash flow is still expected to reach around 1.6 billion euros by the end of the year.



The company noted that the Automotive Group reported organic growth of 1.7 percent, which is 4 percentage points more than the market and global vehicle production, the latter of which fell by around 2.5 percent according to preliminary data.



If this negative trend accelerates in the fourth quarter, Continental believes that this could pose a certain risk when it comes to achieving its projected consolidated sales target for fiscal 2018 of around 44.5 billion euros after exchange-rate effects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX