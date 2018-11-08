

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Andrew Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer of BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP), said that the company is on track to build on success this financial year and beyond.



The company said it expects capital and exploration expenditure will be below US$8 billion in the 2019 and 2020 financial years.



The Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board announced that BHP has been successful in its bids to acquire a 100% participating interest in, and operatorship of, two exploration licences for blocks 8 and 12 in the offshore Orphan Basin in Eastern Canada.



BHP's aggregate bid amount of US$625 million covers the drilling and seismic work required by the exploration work programs under the licence agreements over the six year term.



BHP's minimum commitment under the licence agreements is for US$157 million. Should BHP decide to progress the exploration program beyond this initial phase, a decision in relation to further capital expenditure to drill the first appraisal well is expected to be made in fiscal year 2022.



BHP's initial planned capital expenditure on the exploration work programs for blocks 8 and 12 is US$140 million up to fiscal year 2021, and is within BHP's current exploration budget.



Subject to satisfaction of conditions outlined by the Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board, it is anticipated that the licence agreements would be issued in December 2018 and would be effective in January 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX